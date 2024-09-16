Former MP Suresh flays HDK, Ashoka for backing arrested MLA

BENGALURU: Former MP DK Suresh on Sunday slammed Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka, saying that the two, despite being Vokkaliga leaders, are supporting MLA Munirathna, who allegedly hurled casteist slurs against the community, particularly women.

The BJP MLA has been arrested for allegedly threatening a BBMP contractor and a former councillor. An audio clip of Munirathna allegedly abusing the contractor with casteist slurs has gone viral, triggering protests.

“Don’t politicise the issue. Please clarify whether your party’s stand is the same as yours. How would you have reacted if a Congress leader had spoken like this,” he asked.

“Some leaders and the Leader of the Opposition are trying to give it a political colour. Is it right to do so when the evidence is crystal clear? His slurs against women are unacceptable and so are his words against the Vokkaliga community,” he said.