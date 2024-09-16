Indian firms drive office space leasing trend

BENGALURU: Domestic companies are stealing the show in office leasing spaces, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad seeing an increase in occupancy since 2022. A recently released report ‘India Inc’s Ascension -- The Rise of Domestic Firms as an Office Demand Driver’ by real estate consultant CBRE, highlighted a shift in India’s office leasing trend.

Currently, domestic companies account for nearly 47 per cent of overall office leasing activity from 2022 to the first half of 2024, marking a significant change from traditional dominance of global corporations, particularly American firms.

In 2022-2023 alone, domestic firms witnessed a 60 per cent increase in office space absorption compared to the two pre-pandemic years of 2018-2019. The report predicted domestic firms are expected to lease 60-65 mn sqft office space in 2024-2025.

Cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw increased occupancy by e-commerce and life sciences firms respectively, reflecting their strong growth trajectories. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “Domestic firms are demonstrating a strong commitment to growth and expansion, which is set to drive substantial office space absorption in the coming years.

India’s rapidly expanding start-up ecosystem and talent abundance are major drivers of this demand. India’s top nine cities are poised to see an impressive addition of 185 million sqft of premium office space by 2026.”