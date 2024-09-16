Intrusion in cop transfers major concern: Shashidhar Venugopal

UDUPI: Founder president of Karnataka Police Mahasangha Shashidhar Venugopal said political leaders’ interference in the transfer of police is a major concern which is eroding the transparency in the system. Transfers must take place objectively and in accordance with the law as per the recommendation of Police Establishment Board, he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Venugopal said transfers of police officials must take place in keeping with Supreme Court orders in the Prakash Singh case. He said despite the orderly system has been scrapped in 2016 as per the Raghavendra Auradkar committee report, higher officials in the police department continue to practice it by engaging police staff as their domestic help at their residences.

He also took exception to increasing number of policemen being suspended in Udupi district.

Venugopal was in Udupi to inaugurate the Udupi district unit of the Karnataka Police Mahasangha in Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple Hall, Bannanje.

He also said in order to strengthen the Karnataka Police Mahasangha, the bylaw has been amended and now the public can also be a member to fight for the cause of police welfare.