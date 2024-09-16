Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna remanded in police custody for two days

BENGALURU: A special court on Sunday remanded RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna to two days in police custody. Munirathna was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with two FIRs registered against him.

The MLA was produced before a judge of the Special Court set up to try cases against present and former MPs/MLAs, and was remanded in two days police custody. Seshadripuram sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was appointed investigation officer (IO) for the case.

A source said that during questioning, the MLA denied the allegations and claimed they are part of a political conspiracy. Meanwhile, police are preparing to send the audio, in which the MLA allegedly threatened the contractor and used foul language against Scheduled Castes, for forensic tests to determine the veracity of his claim.

Late Saturday night, Munirathna was taken for a medical examination before being taken to the residence of the judge. The former minister was arrested near Nangali village in Kolar, and brought to the city after two FIRs were registered against him at Vyalikaval police station on Friday.

The first FIR, filed by contractor Chaluvaraju, accused the MLA of harassment for bribes, criminal intimidation, cheating and causing voluntary hurt.

The second FIR, registered by a former corporator named Velunayakar, accused the MLA of allegedly making casteist slurs against him. This case was registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC.