Three drown while immersing Ganesha idol in Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Three persons including a father and son drowned while immersing the Ganesha idol in a tank at Ranganahatti hamlet near Marasandra in Turuvekere taluk on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Revanna(49), his son Sharath (26) and Dayananda (22). About eleven persons went to immerse the idol, while Sharath and Dayananda ventured into the tank to immerse the idol.

They got entangled in the silt and shouted for help. Revanna, who jumped into the tank to rescue them too met with the same fate, and the trio drowned. The fire brigade crew launched an operation to fish out the bodies.

Tumakuru SP Ashok K V said, Ranganahatti is a small hamlet of seven eight houses, and the police security was not sought for the immersion of the idol. “Usually we provide security suo-moto in big towns, and the immersion takes place at the designated tanks with all security measures,” he clarified.