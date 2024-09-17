BJP state president BY Vijayendra acquired benami MUDA properties in Mysuru

MYSURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra has acquired benami properties in Mysuru by colluding with BJP district president LR Mahadevaswamy and MUDA former commissioner DB Natesh, alleged Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum president KS Shivaramu here on Monday.

He told reporters that MUDA had acquired a 1.3-acre land on survey number 85/2 in Eranagere in 1974-75. In July 2021, Syeda Nusrath Afja and Syed Shakeeb Ur Rehman, submitted an application to MUDA demanding alternative sites, claiming to be the children of late Syed Abdul Rahman, owner of the land.

MUDA at its meeting in August 2021 decided to give alternative sites under the 50:50 scheme to the two. “But the MUDA commissioner also allotted an additional 50x80 sqft site to Afja and Rehman by receiving Rs 5.35 lakh in April 2022. But in September 2022, the site was transferred to the then Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman LR Mahadevaswamy’s wife Sowmya,” he added.

“As per market value, the site is worth over Rs 7 crore, but Sowmya purchased it for Rs 5.36 lakh. As Natesh and Mahadevaswamy are close aides of Vijayendra, it is a conspiracy by the trio to acquire the site in the posh locality,” he charged.