Blueprint for Kalyana Karnataka's future to be discussed: RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge

KALABURAGI: The cabinet meeting to be held in Kalaburagi on Tuesday (September 17) will focus prominently on the comprehensive development of the Kalyana-Karnataka region and will hold discussions to prepare a blueprint for the region’s future growth, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said. Priyank, who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister, said the cabinet meeting was a full-fledged meeting and will also discuss issues pertaining to the entire Karnataka and not be restricted to the Kalyana-Karnataka region.

Meanwhile, officials have prepared the agenda for the meeting. Accordingly, a prospective plan for the overall development of the Kalyana-Karnataka region would be placed before the cabinet for discussion.

The meeting will also discuss filling all the vacant posts in Kalyana-Karnataka region in a time-bound manner.

There are 2.4 lakh vacancies in different departments, Priyank said. The cabinet will also discuss issues concerning irrigation, education, and health departments, the minister added.

When his attention was drawn to the protest staged by Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in Kalaburagi on Monday demanding a CBI probe into the honey-trapping case, Priyank said that the former was trying to distract people’s attention from the cabinet meeting by blaming the State Government.

On the BJP demanding fast-track courts to probe the Renukaswamy murder case in which actor Darshan is an accused, Priyank said that such courts are only needed to conduct trials in the “scams” committed by the BJP leaders.

Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanaprakash Patil said that 30,000 vacant posts in the Kalayana-Karnataka region were filled when the Congress was in power between 2013 and 2018. “No vacancies were filled between 2019 and 2023. Now, the Congress is in power, and within a year, 15,000 vacant posts in the Kalyana-Karnataka region would be filled, including 6,500 teacher posts,” Patil added.

All the ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will take part in the cabinet meeting, Priyank said, adding that Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar may not attend as he is not in Karnataka and has taken permission from the Chief Minister to skip the meeting.