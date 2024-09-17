KPS students qualify for National Football Championship despite physical trainer absence

MADIKERI: Despite the vacant post of a Physical Trainer, the students of Karnataka Public School in Nellihudikeri have made it to the Karnataka U-14 football team.

A total of seven students from the institution will represent the state and play the Nationals at Maharashtra shortly.

As confirmed by sources, the previous Physical Trainer took a transfer two years ago and the post has remained unfilled since then. Nevertheless, this did not come in the way of the regular practice of football on the school grounds of the KPS Nellihudikeri Under 14 football team.

Led by Captain Mohammed Shihal, the team of 11 students are from families that have a weak financial background. However, their relentless practice of the sport has earned them the much-deserved opportunity and seven from the team will now play the Nationals.

“The team from our school qualified in zonal, taluk, district and regional levels. Their game was exemplary as they won against Kalburgi, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and other teams,” explained Shashikumar, who is a subject teacher in the institution but wore the hat of the team manager during the championship.

At the state level, the KPS Nellihudikeri team lost to Bengaluru as the latter won by one goal. However, KPS Nellihudikeri became the first runner up and a total of seven students from the team will join the State team and represent Karnataka at the School Games Federation of India National Football Championship to be held in Maharashtra.