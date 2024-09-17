NIA probe into Nagamangala, Palestine flag cases sought

BENGALURU: The state BJP on Monday demanded that the State Government hand over the probe into the recent violence in Nagamangala and instances of youth carrying the Palestine flag in several parts of the state to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said, “From where did petrol bombs reach Nagamangala and who got them into a place of worship? All these need to be probed.” Ashoka said that in the Nagamangala clash case, FIRs have been registered against Hindus. “This is appeasement. In Chikkamagaluru, youths are holding Palestine flags at public place. After Congress came to power, such organisations and terrorists are not having any fear. These organisations feel secured because of Congress support,’’ he alleged.

Ashoka said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is going to different countries and meeting anti-nationals and dividing the country. Slamming the State Government for arresting BJP MLA Munirathna, Ashoka said , “Let them take action legally if Munirathna has done wrong. The audio clip should have been sent for testing to a forensic lab. But without proving it, they have arrested the MLA. The Congress is indulging in hatred politics,” he said.