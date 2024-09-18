Government considering Konkan-Indian Railways merger: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna

BELAGAVI: The Union government is contemplating merger of Konkan Railways with Indian Railways to ensure better service to the railway passengers, said Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna. The minister was speaking after welcoming the Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat train in Belagavi late on Monday night.

The Vande Bharat train which left Pune on Monday evening reached Belagavi via Satara, Miraj and Kolhapur enroute to Hubballi. Belagavi Member of Parliament Jagadish Shettar and several local leaders were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Somanna said the Konkan railway network was spread across Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra. He said the process of merger of both the railway divisions would begin after convincing the Maharashtra government on the issue.

Shettar also addressed the gathering. He said the Vande Bharat train connecting Belagavi to Bengaluru would also be introduced

shortly. While assuring that he would get the Vande Bharat train to Belagavi, Shettar said he was in discussions with the Centre to make it possible soon. It may be noted that the Centre has decided to introduce the Vande Bharat train connecting Belagavi and Bengaluru, but postponed it recently. Several leaders from Belagavi, irrespective of their political parties were trying to get the train to Belagavi for the past few months but in vain.

Shettar said he would also hold discussions with the Union Railway Ministry to have a train between Pandarpur and Bengaluru on a daily

basis. A large number of people from Karnataka visit Vittal temple of Pandarpur regularly. On the occasion, Shettar also assured to take various developmental works at the Yellamma temple premises in Saudatti.