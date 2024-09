BENGALURU: In a case of road rage, a group of men in an SUV attacked the driver of a private school van and smashed the windows of the vehicle, even as schoolchildren sitting inside the van watched in horror. The incident occurred between 3.40 pm and 3.45 pm on Monday near VRR Convention Hall in Maragondanahalli on Hulimangala Road. The police have arrested those involved in the incident.

The accused, after overtaking the van, blocked its way, pulled the driver out and attacked him. They also smashed the van’s window with a blunt weapon. The schoolchildren who were inside the van were petrified even as hooliganism put their lives in danger.

The van was enroute to drop children home after the school hours. The van belongs to a private school near Electronic City in Bommasandra. The van driver, 36-year-old James Dhon, filed a complaint at the Hebbagodi police station of Bengaluru Rural district, following which the accused were arrested.

‘Safety of schoolkids in serious question’

“There was no mistake on the part of the van driver. He was unable to give space to the SUV because of traffic. An assault case was registered and the vehicle belonging to the accused was seized,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

A netizen, who posted the video of the incident on X, stated, “In Bengaluru, the safety of schoolchildren has come into serious question following a distressing incident today. At around 4 PM, a school bus on Route 35, operated by Treamis School in Electronic City, was viciously attacked by a group of goons.

The attackers, numbering between 6 and 8, were travelling in a Scorpio with the vehicle registration number KA01MB5796. These individuals pursued the school bus aggressively and subjected it to a brutal attack. They used a metal object to smash the bus window, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for the children inside. The attackers’ reckless behavior not only endangered the lives of the students but also caused significant panic and trauma among them.

This incident underscores a grave concern regarding the safety and security of our children during their daily commutes. Such acts of violence highlight a serious need for enhanced security measures and immediate action to protect the students and ensure their well-being.”