BJP leaders Shobha Karandlaje, R Ashoka booked over communal statements

MYSURU: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka were booked on Thursday for making provocative statements on social media following communal riots in Nagamangala town, Mandya district.

Both leaders have been charged under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with the intent to cause a riot.

The FIRs, filed at Nagamangala police station, accuse the BJP leaders of sharing misleading information about the riots.

Karandlaje had allegedly posted photos on September 13 on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), falsely claiming they were from Nagamangala to provoke unrest, despite the situation having been brought under control.

According to the FIR, the Union Minister’s post falsely alleged that "anti-nationals threw stones and sandals at the Ganesha idol during the procession and burned more than 25 shops," attempting to inflame communal tensions.

Meanwhile the union minister, said that the issue was a national security threat.

"I will not be intimidated or silenced. If an FIR is filed, I will face it. Justice must prevail, and those responsible must be brought to justice," she said in a post on X.