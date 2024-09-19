FIR against BJP MLA Yatnal for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Basan Gouda Patil Yatnal for making derogatory remarks about Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The case was registered by the High Ground Police on the complaint of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary S. Manohar and other members on Wednesday. The case has been registered under Sections 192, 196, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint stated that while speaking to the media, MLA Yatnal questioned which caste Rahul Gandhi belongs to, asking if he was born to a Muslim, a Christian, or a Hindu Brahmin. He also mentioned that Gandhi's mother is from Italy and his father is a Mughal.

The complaint further noted that MLA Yatnal had abused Rahul Gandhi and his family origins by referencing Hindu, Islam, and Christian religions. Yatnal demanded that a probe be conducted to ascertain the true lineage of Rahul Gandhi.

Yatnal represents the Vijayapura City Assembly Constituency.