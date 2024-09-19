If you can, surrender guarantee benefits, says committee VP in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Vice-chairperson of the state-level committee overseeing the implementation of five guarantee schemes Pushpa Amarnath has proposed voluntary surrender of the guarantee schemes on the lines of the Union Government’s ‘Give up LPG subsidy’ campaign. Speaking after holding a Dakshina Kannada district review meeting in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Pushpa said that there could be beneficiaries who want to give up the benefits of guarantees and they may be given the option to do so. “Some may think that they do not deserve these benefits and may want to give it up in the interest of the needy. We will give them the option,” she said, adding that she will propose the same during the panel’s meeting with the CM next week.

Stating that many eligible persons are not able to get the benefit of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, though they are not paying Income Tax and but are filing their I-T Returns, Pushpa said that the State Government will take up the issue with the I-T Department and request it to come with a SoP and issue an NoC to such people. She said the Commercial Tax Department is issuing NoC to eligible people, despite them having GST registration.

In view of the huge number of eligible women not applying for Gruha Lakshmi scheme, she said a target will be set for the officials to enrol as many eligible persons. “Initially, we had set a target on the basis of ration cards. As per that, many have not applied may be due to reasons like lack of information, inability to physically approach the officials and due to other reasons. Now, the officials will go door-to-door and enrol them if they want,” she said.

“In Dakshina Kannada, 3.69 lakh beneficiaries are availing Gruha Lakshmi scheme against the target of 4.03 lakh. As many as 33,893 women heads of families have not applied for it, although they are eligible for it,” she elaborated.

She said the panel will soon come up with norms for proper implementation of the five guarantees and will train office-bearers of the district and taluk level panels overseeing its implementation. Stating that there is a huge demand to operate more KSRTC buses in Dakshina Kannada where private players have monopoly in public transport, Pushpa said she will talk to Transport Minister B Ramalinga Reddy on introducing more buses in the region.