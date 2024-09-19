Palestinian flag flyers saying they are not wrong: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said here on Wednesday that those arrested for flying Palestinian flags have argued during their interrogation that their act was not illegal and that the central government has extended its support to Palestine.

“The accused were seen flying the flags in three districts and all have been arrested. They are being interrogated to find out who instigated them. They are all aged between 17 and 21 years,” he said.

On allegations that the government gave a clean chit before investigation in the Nagamangala case, he said BJP is blowing up the issue. “We took all necessary steps as per law, without any hesitation. Further action will be based on the outcome of the investigation,” the Home Minister asserted.

BJP leaders are issuing statements as they had their own design, he alleged. Parameshwara said he does not have any information on pro-Pakistan slogans being shouted in Nagamangala.

BJP MLA Munirathna was arrested only after a complaint was filed against him with the supplementary video. The voice sample has been sent to FSL and action will be taken based on the report, he said.

“We have taken all precautionary measures for the Ganesha festival. We will not allow any untoward incident to happen. BJP is twisting everything and people are watching it closely,” he added.