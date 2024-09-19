Tensions erupt in Davanagere during ganesh immersion procession

DAVANAGERE: Davanagere experienced heightened tensions after stones were thrown at the immersion procession of a Ganesh idol installed at Venka Bhovi Colony on Thursday. The situation escalated rapidly as news of the attack spread.

Four police personnel, including one police inspector and a sub-inspector, sustained injuries, while several window panes of houses and vehicles were damaged in the ensuing skirmishes.

The unrest reportedly stemmed from a provocative statement made by Satish Poojari during a recent protest in Nagamangala, Mandya district. A youth from another religion openly challenged the procession, threatening to bring it to Bethur Road while using objectionable language.

In response, Hindu organisations took the matter seriously and gathered at Venkateshwara Circle on Jagaluru Road. As the immersion procession, accompanied by a DJ set, reached Aralimara Circle, both Hindus and minorities shouted slogans, leading to increased tensions and subsequent stone pelting.

The police, recognising the potential for further violence, promptly halted the DJ and facilitated the safe immersion of the Ganesh idol. However, the damage had already been done, with several houses and vehicles affected.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth stated, "Based on the provocative statement given by a youth, a tense situation prevailed and stone pelting took place; however, the Ganesh idol has been immersed safely."

She added that police patrols had been increased, and she had requested the Deputy Commissioner to impose prohibitory orders in the disturbed areas.

While the situation remains tense, it is now under control. Police have announced that cases will be filed against those involved in the attacks. SP Uma Prashanth, along with ASP Vijaykumar M, Santosh, G Manjunath, DySP Mallesh Hullumani, BS Basavaraj, PB Prakash, and other officials, are actively patrolling the city to maintain order. The police also ensured that business establishments were closed during this period.