Three stabbed at Ganesha procession in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Three persons were stabbed by a trio during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Belagavi on Tuesday night.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin said three persons have been arrested over the incident. The police commissioner said he has information that the stabbing was over personal enmity.

A large number of people were taking part in the procession in which hundreds of idols installed at various public places in the city were being immersed. The three who were stabbed stay in a hostel in Belagavi.

They were stabbed in the neck, stomach and back, sources said. One of them, Pravin Gundyagol, has sustained serious injuries. Two others -- Darshan Patil and Satish -- have been admitted to a private hospital.

Three attackers who were trying to flee on the bike after stabbing the trio were chased and caught by APMC policemen. More persons are said to be involved in the incident and the police are searching for them.