Bengaluru firm designs satellites for ultra-low earth orbit

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Bellatrix Aerospace announced that it has designed a satellite that can operate in the 180-200-km ultra low earth orbit. This technology could become a game changer for satellite owners and operators, revolutionising various applications, including high-resolution Earth observation, telecommunications and scientific research.

“Project 200 is a technology demonstration mission to qualify a new unconventional satellite powered by an innovative propulsion system at around 200 km,” the company said in an official release.

According to Bellatrix, at 200 km, a satellite’s capability would improve significantly since the communication latency is reduced by half and image resolution is improved by three times. This also reduces the cost of the satellite.

Rohan M Ganapathy, co-founder, CEO and CTO of Bellatrix Aerospace, said, “Traditionally, satellites have been deployed in orbits at altitudes well above 450 km. This altitude choice has been influenced by various considerations, such as the desire to minimise the impact of atmospheric interference on satellite operations.

Though it is known that a satellite’s capabilities improve significantly at 200 km, limitations on propulsion technology have prevented satellites from operating at this orbit. Over the last four years, Bellatrix has been working on solving this.” He added that propulsion is always at the heart of a satellite and cracking this part of the puzzle was of crucial importance.

“We have a breakthrough in propulsion technology that would allow satellites to operate from this orbit for years instead of deorbiting within a few days due to drag. We are not just building a propulsion solution, but a first-of-a-kind satellite capable of operating from this altitude,” he said during the launch at Bengaluru Space Expo.