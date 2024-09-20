IBM launches cloud service for financial firms

BENGALURU: To support infrastructure needs of critical workloads such as those in financial service organisations, NTT DATA, a global innovator of business and technology services, and IBM announced the launch of SimpliZCloud, a fully managed cloud service built on IBM LinuxONE.

The service comes with a combination of advanced performance, high availability and security. It also offers the opportunity to optimise infrastructure investments and ongoing costs by consolidating resources and spending, especially enterprise software licence costs. With a subscription-based model, it helps avoid expensive capital investment and maintenance costs.

SimpliZCloud is said to be built on a secure, scalable and integrated architecture that delivers dedicated compute and storage resources, powered by Software Defined Networking (SDN).

“With SimpliZCloud, financial institutions can leverage a highly secure, high-performance platform to harness the benefits of AI,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice-President, Technology, IBM (India and South Asia).