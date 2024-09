BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is set to introduce paid menstrual leave of six days annually for women, in both the private and public sectors. This follows a report submitted to the government by a panel constituted to look into it.

“A team headed by Dr Sapna Mukherjee was constituted, which has submitted the report to the government. We will hold discussions with all the concerned departments. It will next be placed before the Legislature for its consent,” Labour Secretary Mohammed Mohsin told TNIE.

Karnataka plans to introduce this move first for the private sector, and make it mandatory in government departments after it is made a policy, he added. Mohsin said this was in line with a Supreme Court order calling for the need to have a policy in place on the issue.

In July this year, the SC had asked the Centre to frame a model policy on period leave for female staff. It had also stated that making it mandatory for employers to grant such leave would become counterproductive for women and their participation in the workforce.