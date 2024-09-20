There’s more to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s sudden dissent, say Karnataka BJP insiders

BENGALURU: In a twist that has left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) abuzz, party leader Ramesh Jarkiholi’s praise for the “golden era” of BJP during late HN Ananth Kumar’s leadership has sparked a firestorm. BJP insiders were quick to ask, “How could Jarkiholi, who was with the Congress until 2019, possibly know about BJP’s internal dynamics during that period?”

Whispers in the BJP office have gotten louder, as some claim there’s a “tall leader” behind the scenes, orchestrating this unrest.

According to party sources, Jarkiholi and fellow leader Basanagouda Yatnal and others aren’t acting alone. Their bold moves and public statements, often critical of the current leadership, appear to be backed by none other than a mysterious senior party functionary from Delhi. This high-ranking figure allegedly offers them protection, shielding them from internal consequences and emboldening their defiance.

State president BY Vijayendra’s cryptic response only deepened the intrigue. He cautiously commented, “It’s a good thing that leaders like Jarkiholi are engaging with the party and ideology.” But behind closed doors, BJP insiders reveal a darker and sinister narrative.

“BJP is a disciplined party, and when someone steps out of line like this, there’s usually powerful backing. The question is, who is providing that protection?”

Some in the party point to a senior figure who, despite holding a significant role in Delhi, struggles to win even local elections on his own. This leader, they claim, shared a fraught relationship with former Chief Minister Yediyurappa and is now using his influence to stoke unrest, frustrated by BJP’s unexpected success in Karnataka.

Yatnal remains elusive, lurking behind the scenes while the BJP state president wrestles with growing internal tensions. Party insiders said, “Personally, Vijayendra has no issue with this leader but has inherited the enmity as he is Yediyurappa’s son.’’

They said this leader in Delhi would like MLC CT Ravi to be made state party president and Basanagouda Yatnal to be made opposition leader. Apart from Vijayendra, if anyone else comes in, the tall leader from Delhi would not be able to control him. He likes “incompetent or ineffective people at all levels”, so that they consult him for everything and he can control everything. As BJP sources say, “Everyone in the party knows who this leader is. Everyone’s talking, but no one dares to name him.”