BENGALURU: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and LoP in Assembly R Ashoka slammed the Karnataka government for registering FIRs against them for their social media posts about the violence in Nagamangala. “There is an undeclared emergency in Karnataka and CM Siddaramaiah is behaving like Hitler,” Shobha told the media.

The State Government that failed to prevent violence is registering FIRs against BJP MPs and MLAs who speak against it, she said. She slammed the government for not taking any action against the Congress MLC who had warned of a Bangladesh-like protest against the governor and against a Congress MLA who had allegedly demanded money from a police officer who died by suicide.

Accusing the government of indulging in appeasement politics, Shobha said she would not be intimidated or silenced. Ashoka termed Dr G Parameshwara as an incompetent Home Minister, who failed to take action against those involved in the violence and was booking cases against the opposition leaders.

Ashoka said he will not be scared of 100 such FIRs. Police have registered FIRs against Shobha and Ashoka for allegedly making provocative statements on social media following the unrest in Nagamangala.