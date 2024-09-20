Will be forced to rethink Goa-Tamnar power line if Goa opposes Kalasa-Banduri project: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide necessary clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to execute the long-pending Kalasa-Banduri Nala project that aims to supply drinking water to several districts of North Karnataka. The project has been strongly criticised by Goa.

The CM has said that Karnataka will be forced to reconsider its decision on giving approval to the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project if the neighbouring state continues to oppose the Kalasa-Banduri project.

In his letter to Modi, Siddaramaiah has stated that there is a need for greater inter-state cooperation and pro-active handholding by the Union Government to resolve bilateral or multilateral issues and to achieve progress in important national projects relating to drinking water, electricity, and other sectors.

The CM said that the Kalasa-Banduri project has been pending for a ‘’unusually’’ long time for want of wildlife clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He explained that the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award was pronounced in 2018 and in 2020, a gazette notification was published.

“The total allocation of water for Karnataka is 13.42 tmc of which 3.9 tmc is for diversion for drinking water purposes (1.72 tmc from Kalasa nala and 2.18 tmc from Banduri nala). The State Government submitted a modified pre-feasibility report of the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Scheme to the Central Water Commission in 2022 for clearance.