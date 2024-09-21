30 held for disturbing peace in Davanagere

DAVANGERE: After communal tension on Thursday night, Old Davanagere city returned to normal on Friday. The police, who carried out the search and arrest operation the entire Thursday night and Friday morning, arrested 30 people for disturbing communal harmony.

Tension erupted near Aralimarada Circle during the Ganesha idol immersion procession, when a group of people threw stones, turning the situation tense.

The police later registered five complaints against stone throwing and damaging windowpanes of houses and vehicles parked in the area. The police resorted to lathicharge and detained a few people who were throwing stones. Two police personnel, including a PSI, suffered injuries.

Immediately after, 15 KSRP troops from Shivamogga and Haveri arrived in the city, bringing the situation under control. The miscreants who were involved in the incident were traced through CCTV and video footage and arrested through the night. RMC Yard, Azad Nagar and Gandhi Nagar police personnel carried out the arrests.

The police said the city turned tense after Satish Poojari, who was in Davanagere to take part in a protest march against recent attacks at Nagamangala in Mandya district, delivered a provocative speech on Wednesday. Later, a Muslim youth posted a video, challenging Hindus to bring the Ganesha procession to Bethur Road. A large number of Hindus then assembled at Aralimarada Circle. When the procession reached the spot, stone throwing started.

ADGP, law and order, R Hitendra said, “Stone throwing occurred due to the provocative speech on Wednesday. A case has been booked against him. The investigation is on and the situation in the city is completely under control. CCTV footage, mobile videos and drone video by our staff are being scrutinised to arrest those who threw stones. We will also find out how beer bottles were found and thrown at the spot.”

He said, “No one will be spared. Two complaints have been registered suo motu, while two others based on the complaints filed. No members of the public have been injured, except an individual reporting an injury near his ear.”