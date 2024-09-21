BJP MLA Munirathna is trying to infect his rivals with HIV: DK Suresh

BENGALURU: Former MP DK Suresh has alleged that BJP MLA Munirathna was trying to infect his enemies with HIV and the State Government should investigate the matter. “Munirathna might have run a racket with his network of people conspiring to infect his enemies with HIV. The government must investigate all those who are part of the network,” Suresh, a former MP for Bengaluru Rural, told the media.

He accused Munirathna of making derogatory statements against Vokkaligas, Dalits and women, with the backing of JDS and BJP.

“The BJP is giving it a political colour despite the fact that he (Munirathna) has used obscene words against Vokkaliga, Dalits and women which reflects his mindset. A new case of sexual assault has been filed too. Let the Opposition clarify if this was political vendetta... we will respond,” Suresh said. Those who are supporting Munirathna from behind, including CT Ravi, HD Kumaraswamy, and R Ashoka must issue statements regarding this, the former MP said. He also urged that the religious heads of both Vokkaliga and Dalit communities stage protests against the MLA.

Hits back at Kumaraswamy

Suresh said that regardless of how old the denotification of the 1.11 acres of land at Gangenahalli, an investigation should be done.”Kumaraswamy’s mother-in-law has purchased land from a deceased person and he has to respond to it without trying to confuse the public,” he added.