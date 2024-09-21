Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot: Who leaked info on plea to probe netas?

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has taken strong exception to leaking information to the state government and the cabinet on the Lokayukta police approaching him for his consent to prosecute certain JDS and BJP leaders.

In a letter issued on August 28, the governor sought an explanation from Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in this regard. The governor’s office stated that it expected a “prompt” and “early” reply from the chief secretary.

“I am curious and perplexed to note that how did the state government and the cabinet come to know about the request from the Lokayukta police ... and how did the Lokayukta police, being an independent body, share confidential material with any person...” the governor asked.

“I have been made aware through media reports published on August 23 that the cabinet had advised the governor to accord sanction for the investigation/prosecution proposal against HD Kumaraswamy, Murugesh Nirani, Janardhan Reddy and Shashikala Jolle received from the Lokayukta police without any delay,” he said.

“But, on thorough reading of the cabinet decisions, it is further noted that there is only observation with regard to pendency in according sanction in the above four cases along with dates of submission by the Lokayukta police to the secretariat, but there is no advice as such,” he said.