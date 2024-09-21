More clashes in Congress rule: Senior BJP leader Ashwath

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP leaders have alleged that there were no clashes during Ganesha festival during their rule, while there have been 8 to 10 clashes during this year’s Ganesha procession.

Senior BJP leader and former DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who heads the BJP fact-finding committee on the recent Nagamangala violence, and other members submitted their report to state party chief BY Vijayendra.

In their report they have alleged that a similar incident was reported in Nagamangala last year which was hushed up. The report further claimed that Popular Front of India (PFI) was active in Nagamangala.

Speaking to the media after submitting the report, Ashwath Narayan said that constant interference and government appeasement to one community led to the recent clash. He further alleged that there was police failure. “The government has made police powerless that made them not to take any action despite the clashes,” he said, adding that as the State Government did not take any action the previous time, it has encouraged communal forces.

Ashwath Narayan said that the recent Nagamangala unrest was a pre-planned one. “The accused were wearing masks and had kept petrol bomb ready. They also targeted certain shops,” the former DyCM said.