Towards a better working ‘period’ for women employees

The Karnataka government is considering the introduction of paid menstrual leave for women employees in public as well as private sectors. As of now the talk is about offering six days of paid leave annually to women employees aged up to 55 during menstruation. An 18-member committee that was set up to study and recommend the implementation of menstrual leave for women employees recently submitted its draft recommendations to the state government. These are being discussed ahead of getting it endorsed in the state legislature.

The draft recommendations recognised such a leave as a “right of the women”, while stressing that it should be a paid leave which needs to be treated confidentially. It also suggested imposing penalties for denial of such leaves.

While it is a well-intended move, what needs to be questioned is whether six days a year as menstrual leave is adequate. Many women have extremely painful and excruciating menstrual cycles, and considering that this cycle repeats on an average every 28 days, six days a year is grossly insufficient.

It is crucial to note that many workplaces where women are employed do not have toilets, or are not hygienic, or are just not in usable conditions. This makes it extremely difficult for menstruating women to work comfortably. There have been many unfortunate cases in which young, married working women who experience painful menstruation have even preferred hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to avoid menstruation forcing them to keep away from work and lose salary for it — sacrificing their dreams of having children for the sake of earning a livelihood. The new rules must mandatorily apply to contractors so that it benefits daily wage women workers who are most affected by this.