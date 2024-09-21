Will look into charges of BDA land denotification: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: With ministers accusing Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa of illegally denotifying Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) land, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he will look into the records and act accordingly as the charges are serious.

The CM said he will get the files related to land denotification, as ministers Krishna Byregowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Santosh Lad on Thursday released documents to show that the land in dispute was registered to Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law with his mother-in-law. On Lokayukta’s failure to investigate the case over the past two years, he said the government will look into the case and also as to why the police delayed the probe.

“Kumaraswamy is a known hit-and-run case. Being a Union minister, he should be more responsible, more serious and stop making baseless allegations,” he said.

Asked about ministers and legislators pressing for an SIT probe against arrested BJP MLA Munirathna, who is facing a number of serious charges, Siddaramaiah said he will decide the next course of action after discussions with Home Minister G Parameshwara.

On violence during Ganesha idol immersion processions across the state, he shot back, saying, “There were only two incidents, in Nagamangala and Davanagere, where we acted swiftly. The government suspended the inspector and DySP in Nagamangala. BJP, which is known for ommunalism, is behind violence and instigating people on religious lines.”

On the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) expressing its inability to conduct a reexamination within two months, Siddaramaiah said, “They have to. There were mistakes in the question papers. We will discuss the issue with the authorities.”