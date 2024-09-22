Fact-check units in police stations to curb fake news, says CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Karnataka Government is setting up fact-checks units in police stations to curb fake news.

This comes a day after the Bombay High Court slammed the Maharashtra government for trying to amend the Information Technology rules to identify fake and false content against the government on social media platforms by establishing fact-check units stating it as unconstitutional. AICC General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, too, had hailed the High Court decision.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the Press Day celebrations and award presentation ceremony organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association in Mysuru.

CM Siddaramaiah said that journalists should always remember their responsibilities and avoid fake news. “Fake news will spread very fast. If such fake news is not prevented, it will cause danger to democracy, constitutional values and social values. Fake news will not allow the creation of ‘Shantiya Thota’ (a peaceful garden with people of all faiths and religions). Fake news are causing clashes on religious and social issues. Such news will not bring good to the society... so it must be prevented,” Siddaramaiah said.

Stating that fake news is being created and spread by reporters as well as the public, Siddaramaiah said that the Constitution has given freedom of speech and expression which are the lifeline of democracy. “There should be balance in administration, legislature, judiciary and press for a successful democratic system. If there is a treat to one of the pillars of democracy, then it is a threat to society. Pandit Nehru believed that there should be no restrictions on the freedom of expression of the press. He said that the press should work independently as he believed in democracy,” the CM elaborated.