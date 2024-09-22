Karnataka govt sets up SIT to probe cases against Munirathna

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police to investigate three criminal cases registered against RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna.

The SIT will be headed by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) BK Singh. The two cases registered against the 60-year-old MLA in Vyalikaval police station on September 13 and the rape case registered in Kaggalaipura police station of Ramanagara district on September 18 will be handed over to SIT for further investigation.

Labhu Ram, Inspector General of Police (Central Range), SK Sowmyalatha, Superintendent of Police (Railways) and CA Simon, Police Superintendent are the other officers part of the SIT.

MLA remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Munirathna was remanded in 14-day judicial custody till October 5 by the Bengaluru court on Saturday.

The MLA was produced before the Special Court for People’s Representative by the Kaggalipura police after arresting him in a rape case following a complaint from a 40-year-old social worker. The MLA pleaded with the court to allow him to make submissions. After the judge allowed, the MLA said that he was being harassed daily for the position of MLA. The MLA further said that he will immediately submit his resignation instead of getting harassed. He also added that the complaints were filed by his supporters who were with him for five years and they are indulging in his character assassination.

Munirathna was arrested on Friday in connection with the rape case. He spent the night in the Kaggalipura police station.

The MLA, during questioning, is said to have made allegations against the complainant saying that she was the one who approached him explaining about the honey-trap modus operandi and he had not honey-trapped anybody. He has also denied the HIV infection allegations saying that he did not know about it and has been falsely implicated.