SpiceJet to launch new flight routes from Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: SpiceJet will introduce two new direct flight routes connecting Shivamogga to Chennai and Hyderabad from October 10. Booking has been opened.

The airline will operate a daily flight from Chennai, departing at 10.40 am and arriving at Shivamogga Airport at 12.10 pm. Flights from Shivamogga to Hyderabad will depart at 12.35 pm, reaching Hyderabad at 2.05 pm.

The return flight from Hyderabad is scheduled to leave at 2.40 pm, arriving in Shivamogga at 4.10 pm. A flight to Chennai will depart from Shivamogga at 4.25 pm and arrive at 5.55 pm.

MP B Y Raghavendra stated in a press release that these new routes are expected to enhance connectivity and provide a boost to tourism and business in Shivamogga. He expressed gratitude to SpiceJet for expanding its services to the region.