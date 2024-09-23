Hurt in fight, ‘Mooga’ recuperates at Bannerghatta biological park

MYSURU: Foresters of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve captured an 11-year-old tiger, popularly known as ‘Mooga’, at the Kunturu forest range on Saturday. They said the tiger was injured during a territorial fight with another dominant tiger.

On September 16, the tiger was seen near the Kutta-Ponnampet main road. The animal was found prowling in the area for the past three to four days and had caused panic among the people.

The big cat was captured after it was tranquillised by sharpshooter K P Ranjan. After medical treatment for the injuries by veterinarians Dr H Ramesh and Dr Waseem Mirza, the captured tiger was shifted to Bannerghatta Biological Park.

‘Mooga’ was a dominant male in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve who got his nickname due to the big wound scar near his nose. He had received an injury near the nose during a territorial fight with another tiger a few years ago. He was regularly sighted by tourists during safari.