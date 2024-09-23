Karnataka: Pig rearing community seeks internal reservation

BENGALURU: With the state government planning to implement the classification of Scheduled Caste reservation following a Supreme Court order that states can decide on the issue, the marginalised Handijogi community (pig rearers) in the state has sought adequate representation for them.

Lawyer HV Manjunath on Sunday urged the government to give more representation to the most backward Scheduled Caste communities while allocating internal reservation. He was speaking at a meeting held by the Akhila Karnataka Handijogis Sangh. “If there is a lack of representation for any caste, it means that the community is backward and if internal reservation is implemented, the most backward Scheduled Castes should benefit,” he said.

He suggested that Handijogis mention their caste clearly in the caste census so that the government can know the population of the community. “We have to fight to get our share of internal reservation. There is a need to create awareness. Handjogis are socially and educationally backward, severely backward in employment and political fields. In this background, classification of internal reservation should be done,” he said.