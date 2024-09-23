MP Yaduveer succeeds in assuring Jains to halt pigeon feeding near Mysuru palace

MYSURU: In a key development aimed at preserving Mysuru’s architectural heritage, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar successfully mediated a resolution to halt pigeon feeding near the iconic Mysuru Palace during a public discussion held here on Sunday.

The activity, which had been a morning ritual for the local Jain community group and several other like-minded people under the name ‘Kabutar Daan’, had caused concerns among preservationists and local authorities due to the damage caused by bird droppings.

On Sunday, Wadiyar who had called for a public discussion saw participation of people from all walks of life. The discussion included prominent citizens, environmentalists, and medical professionals. Jain community leader Yash Vinod Jain, speaking at the meeting, acknowledged the unintentional harm caused by the daily feeding.

“We were unaware that our community’s well-intentioned act of feeding pigeons was leading to such issues. From Monday, we will halt this practice,” he said, adding that efforts would be made to request other community groups to stop as well.

The primary concerns raised revolved around the harmful-effects of pigeon droppings on heritage structures, specifically the palace. Experts warned that the droppings, rich in uric acid, were eroding the marble and stone surfaces, causing harm to the historical site’s structural integrity.