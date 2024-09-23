MP Yaduveer succeeds in assuring Jains to halt pigeon feeding near Mysuru palace

MYSURU: In a key development aimed at preserving Mysuru’s architectural heritage, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar successfully mediated a resolution to halt pigeon feeding near the iconic Mysuru Palace during a public discussion held here on Sunday.
The activity, which had been a morning ritual for the local Jain community group and several other like-minded people under the name ‘Kabutar Daan’, had caused concerns among preservationists and local authorities due to the damage caused by bird droppings.
On Sunday, Wadiyar who had called for a public discussion saw participation of people from all walks of life. The discussion included prominent citizens, environmentalists, and medical professionals. Jain community leader Yash Vinod Jain, speaking at the meeting, acknowledged the unintentional harm caused by the daily feeding.
“We were unaware that our community’s well-intentioned act of feeding pigeons was leading to such issues. From Monday, we will halt this practice,” he said, adding that efforts would be made to request other community groups to stop as well.
The primary concerns raised revolved around the harmful-effects of pigeon droppings on heritage structures, specifically the palace. Experts warned that the droppings, rich in uric acid, were eroding the marble and stone surfaces, causing harm to the historical site’s structural integrity.
Medical experts Dr Madhu and Dr Murali Mohan also raised alarms about the health risks posed by the increasing pigeon population. “Pigeons are like ‘sky rats,’ and their population growth is harmful to urban biodiversity. They push out other bird species like crows and mynas, which help keep the environment clean. Pigeons also contribute to respiratory problems, including hypersensitivity pneumonia, asthma, and lung diseases,” they cautioned.
Historian Prof N S Rangaraju pointed out the significance of preserving Mysuru’s unique heritage and noted that the beauty of the palace, along with surrounding temples and historical buildings, played a vital role in defining the city’s charm. “The buildup of pigeon droppings damages the sheen of marble and other stones, making cleaning an arduous task,” he explained.
Yaduveer echoed these sentiments, noting that his late mother had previously urged authorities to take measures to stop grain feeding near the palace. “The Blue Rock Pigeons are not native to this region, and there is no need to feed them. This practice is disturbing the city’s ecological balance,” Wadiyar remarked.