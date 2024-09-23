Sweet intake surges in Indian homes: Survey

BENGALURU: To promote healthier choices amid rising sugar consumption, a survey was conducted to understand sweet consumption patterns in Indian households.

The survey conducted by the LocalCircles, aimed to explore whether there has been a shift in preferences, particularly towards lower sugar products, as sugar intake continues to spike, with annual sugar consumption now reaching up to 29 million tonnes, according to the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD).

The survey revealed that 51% of urban households consume traditional Indian sweets three or more times a month, up from 41% in 2023. Moreover, 56% of respondents reported consuming bakery and packaged sweet products at least three times a month, with 18% consuming them daily.

The survey gathered over 36,000 responses from households across 311 districts. The survey highlighted that 55% of respondents would welcome a reduction of 25-75% in sugar levels.

To develop low sugar variants that could not only appeal to health-conscious consumers but also avoid having their products classified as ultra-processed or high in fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS).