We have become a generation of short-term gratification, says CJI D Y Chandrachud

BENGALURU: Studies have shown that we have become a generation of short-term gratification. The difficulties of the rapidly changing world, climate change, new modes of entertainment such as social media and an eagerness to change social evils are making us seek short-term results for complex societal problems,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Sunday, while addressing the 32nd annual convocation of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.
He added that while the urge to seek immediate results might be natural, in the long run they are unsustainable. “There is a dire need to evolve institutions in the country, however, changes in good institutions in a stable democracy take place incrementally,” Chandrachud said.
The CJI also highlighted the importance of patience and self-belief which act as an anchor for testing the legal profession. “The stress law students have to undergo in deciding which moot court competition to enter, which internships to pursue, which electives or how to balance that college party with a paper due at midnight... In such moments of uncertainty, one’s character is forged,” he explained.
Encouraging students, Chandrachud said failure is not the opposite of success, but a part of it. He called the youth the “semiconductors” of a transformative age India is stepping into. Attorney General of India R Venkataramani highlighted the need for young lawyers to balance a humanistic approach and embrace legal technology.
This year, 1,079 students graduated from various academic programmes at NLSIU, with 48 receiving gold medals, while 850 students also graduated from the online and hybrid education programmes. Aditi Vishwas Sheth secured the highest (8) medals with the title ‘Best Outgoing Student,’ followed by Saumya Singh with 7 medals and the title of ‘Best Undergraduate Student.’
CJI lays foundation stone for academic block at NLSIU
Bengaluru: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud laid the foundation stone for the JSW Academic Block at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) on Sunday. Under the proposed plan, the existing building will be transformed into a multi-storey structure, providing state-of-the-art lecture theatres, seminar rooms, faculty offices, and collaborative research spaces.
The JSW grant will fund both the work at the Academic Block and the establishment of the ‘JSW Centre for the Future of Law’, a cutting-edge research hub designed to address emerging challenges and opportunities posed by technological advancements in the legal field.
The Centre aims to spearhead research on issues such as artificial intelligence, digital privacy, automation, and the ethical implications of these emerging technologies. It will foster collaboration between academia, government bodies, regulatory authorities, and the private sector to develop new models of legal regulation and incubate cutting-edge legal technologies.
Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & Managing Director of JSW Group, said, “The development of the Academic Block and the establishment of the JSW Centre for the Future of Law is not just about infrastructure, but also about preparing the next generation of legal professionals. This partnership aligns with our vision of supporting initiatives that have a lasting impact on nation-building.”