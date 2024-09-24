BJP core committee discusses bypolls 

BENGALURU: The state BJP core committee met on Monday to discuss the upcoming bypolls to Shiggaon, Channapatna, and Sandur. The party is yet to decide on the candidates. “The dates for the bypolls are expected to be announced anytime. The party has taken it as a challenge and is working towards it,” BJP MLC CT Ravi said.

The BJP core committee has decided to hold consultations with alliance partner JDS while finalising the candidates. Also, by-polls to the Council from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi local authorities’ constituency will be held on October 21.

BJP MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai has visited the constituencies and has prepared a list of aspirants and gathered feedback from party leaders and workers. “The same was discussed in the core committee meeting. State BJP president BY Vijayendra will discuss it with the party central leaders in New Delhi and finalise the candidates,” Ravi added.

Ravi said he meeting also discussed the recent political developments in the state. The meeting decided to highlight the corruption under the Congress government. “We have discussed Congress’ appeasement politics. We will take it up with Sangh Parivar leaders,” he added.