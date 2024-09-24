Cancel licences of traffic violators: CM Siddaramaiah to transport minister

BENGALURU: Driving licences of individuals, who drive under the influence of alcohol or violate traffic rules, should be cancelled, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested on Monday.

He was speaking after flagging off 65 new ambulances, named the ‘Chief Minister’s Emergency Ambulance Service’, that aim to bring down the number of fatalities in road accidents.

“Though there are strict traffic rules, many flout them. The negligence of a few results in the loss of many innocent lives. If traffic rules are followed strictly, accidents can be prevented to a great extent,” he said, adding that drunk driving and use of mobile phones while driving should be punished severely.

He told Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy that licenses of those who violate traffic rules should be cancelled. He said the ‘golden hour’ after an accident is crucial in saving lives and the newly launched ambulances will provide first-aid and rush victims to nearby hospitals.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the ambulances are equipped with essential medical supplies and will provide critical treatment during the golden hour. Among the 65 new ambulances, 26 are equipped with advanced life-support systems, including ventilators and defibrillators. The remaining 39 will provide basic life support. “We have also allocated Rs 25 crore for training the staff to operate these state-of-the-art ambulances. We plan to extend this service across the state next year,” he added.

He explained that 65 accident hotspots have been identified across the state, and the ambulances will be deployed in taluk and district hospitals. Health department nurses will also be available to assist in the ambulances if required.