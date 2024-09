BENGALURU: As climate change is affecting harvesting and cropping patterns of all agriculture produce, coffee growers too are facing challenges. To address the issue, researchers are working on climate-resilient coffee varieties.

The new Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) in Kodagu is concentrating on four wild varieties which are found to be climate resilient. The species identified are -- Coffea stenophylla, Coffea racemosa, Coffea liberica and Coffea excelsa.

New coffee varities will have to be blended

“There is resistance in these wild varieties as they have stood the natural test of time. They have strength in their roots, have high yields and can withstand high temperatures. The four varieties are different from the existing and popular Arabica and Robusta coffees. During research, these varieties were found growing naturally in the wild and even in the estates of some coffee growers,” said Jeena Devasia, Divisional Head, Plant Breeding and Genetics, CCRI, Chettahalli substation, told The New Indian Express.

During the study, researchers found historical evidence to show that Robusta is equal to Coffea stenophylla in taste and texture. “If all goes well, consumers will soon get a new climate-resilient coffee variety to choose from,” she said.

Researchers said wild varieties are found all over India. Some are also found in the Himalayan zone, growing naturally as trees. “The region under coffee cultivation is gradually increasing in India,” added Jeena.

Some companies are exporting some of the wild coffee varieties that are growing in their estates. Komal Sable, South India Coffee Company Partner, said they are exporting around 5.5 tonnes of green Coffea excelsa to the US, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland and other places. While some countries are consuming it as single origin and others are blending it, he added.

Explaining the advantages and disadvantages, coffee tasters and traders said it could be difficult for consumers to immediately accept the new variety as they have a set taste suiting their platter. The new varieties are climate resilient and need less pesticides. They are less acidic in nature and are more sweet. Some even have a fruity flavour and are less bitter.