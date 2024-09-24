Karnataka: Congress MLA advises BJP MLAs to get tested for HIV

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Dr HC Ranganath on Monday reiterated that all BJP MLAs who were in touch with Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna should get tested for HIV in the interest of their health.

“In mob events, one cannot be aware of people infecting enemies. I have heard that Leader of Opposition R Ashoka was also Munirathna’s target. Like biological warfare in war-torn countries like Syria, BJP MLA Munirathna has brought it to Karnataka,” he told the press at the KPCC office.

“The punishment for spreading infection is two years imprisonment. Munirathna was not our companion. He is a power-hungry man who keeps changing his loyalty,” he remarked.

He listed the allegations against Munirathna, including the death of a student due to poor construction of a compound, the voter ID scam, and scam of getting a bill without carrying out work, among others. “The misdeeds done by Munirathna using infected people are mind-boggling. I have heard that six years ago, an act was committed on a BJP leader which caused HIV disease. Munirathna used HIV-infected women to honeytrap his rivals, and collected their blood and used it as a deadly weapon against political opponents,” he alleged.

Chairman of KPCC doctors’ wing Dr Madhusudan alleged that Munirathna’s act is as heinous as bombing and equivalent to terrorism.

KPCC media and communication department chairman Ramesh Babu and Dr Srinivas were present.

SUSPEND MUNIRATHNA FROM ASSEMBLY: HK PATIL TO SPEAKER

Bengaluru: Minister of Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism HK Patil on Monday has written to Speaker UT Khader requesting him to suspend Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA K Munirathna from the membership of the Legislative Assembly. “Now, more than ever, there is a great need to form an Ethics Committee of the State Legislature to control ethical values of the members of the Assembly.

Rules should be framed immediately to regulate the behaviour of members who misbehave inside and outside the House and whose behaviour undermines values,” Patil told the Speaker. The Ethics Committee should investigate the members who misbehave and take necessary action and any indecent behaviour should be curbed with serious and strict measures for unparliamentary behaviour, Patil said.