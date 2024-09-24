Karnataka seeks 67 per cent quota in Sainik School

BENGALURU: Karnataka will write to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, urging the Centre to reserve 67 per cent of seats for students from Karnataka, and the remaining 33 per cent for others, at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School, Sangolli.

The Chief Minister said that in order to help children from Karnataka, he directed officials to start a vertical school for students from Class 1 to 5. He also directed officials to complete the process of appointing permanent teachers at the Sainik School. The school aims to prepare young cadets for admission into the National Defence Academy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired the Sangolli Rayanna Authority meeting on Monday.

Briefing later, the CM said a tender for Rs 179 crore has been approved by the Cabinet for taking up various works at Rayanna Sainik School. Most of the works are complete and the remaining civil works will be completed within a month. An additional sum of Rs 30 crore has been proposed.

The Chief Minister directed Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi to prepare a blueprint on Rayanna’s memorial.

“We will take a decision on this in the upcoming legislative session at Belagavi,’’ he said.

He also said the Rayanna Museum coming up in Khanapur is in the final stages. This has to be completed by the second week of November. He also directed officials to complete Sangolli Rayanna’s statue at the earliest.