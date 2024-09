BENGALURU: An Instagram influencer, Sugandh Sharma, who was lambasted for her comments that Bengaluru will go empty if all North Indians leave, put out a video late on Monday evening, tendering her apology.

She said in the video, “Recently, I made reels about Bengaluru. And due to this the sentiments of many are hurt. I wholeheartedly tender my apology. I love each and every language and culture of India and I respect everybody. All I expect is love and I don’t want to hurt anyone because of me.”

Sugandh appears to have deleted the original offending video after a severe backlash from celebrities and Kannada outfits. Roopesh Rajanna, a Kannada activist, visited her office and claimed she has been sacked.

In another video on Sunday, she claimed in Kannada: “Many are trying to create hatred by sharing my video that was funny and light-hearted. I am a traveller and whichever place I visit I try to learn its culture and I am trying to learn Kannada. I respect the state and India.” She added that an open mind is what is needed.

Don’t hire influencer, cos told

“North, south, east or west, we all are part of India. I am not a foreigner. I am Indian and we all are one,” Sugandh said.

Roopesh Rajanna, after visiting her office, posted a video on his social media handle, saying the company has dismissed her. “You (Sugandh Sharma) have come to Bengaluru in search of a living. You came to the city only because of the facilities available here leaving behind your hometown,” Roopesh Rajanna said.

The Constitution gives the right to anyone to live anywhere in the country. But that doesn’t allow anyone to criticise the place where they are earning a living, he said. She doesn’t have the moral right to continue to live in the city, he said.

He warned private companies in Bengaluru against hiring Sugandh and said she will be sent back to her hometown after extracting an apology from her. He said a police complaint has been filed against her at the Koramangala police station.