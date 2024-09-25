HD Kumaraswamy : never Pressed for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

MYSURU: In a surprise move, Union Minister and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy has made it clear that he would not press for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation after the Karnataka High Court dismissed the latter’s petition challenging the governor’s approval for an investigation against him in the MUDA site allotment case.

Addressing the media at Adichunchanagiri temple in Nagamangala on Tuesday, Kumaraswamys said, “I will not call for the CM’s resignation. There is a legal process in place, and I respect that.” On the legal proceedings surrounding Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy chose to withhold any detailed comment, saying, “I will speak on the matter once all the allegations against me are resolved. Let everything come to a conclusion, and then I will respond.” Kumaraswamy further reflected on his participation in the Mysuru Chalo padayatra, highlighting his efforts to raise public awareness. “I have walked with BJP leaders during the padayatra to inform the people of the situation,” he said.

Kumaraswamy expressed his anger at what he believes to be false accusations against him by political opponents, adding, “I won’t make any comments on Siddaramaiah. Let my stance on ethics be clear first. Great politicians have made false allegations against me. They can say whatever they want. I will respond once the prosecution case is cleared.”

Reacting to accusations made by a few Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy said, “They are trying to put me in a difficult situation. Just because a few disgruntled ministers make allegations, I do not owe them any response. I will fight within the framework of the law. It’s clear that a few cannot tolerate me being a Union Minister. They are creating division among the people.”