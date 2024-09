BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plea challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA case, the CM asserted that he will not resign from his post as he has not done anything wrong.

After the HC’s verdict, Siddaramaiah along with DCM DK Shivakumar, his cabinet colleagues, including Law Minister HK Patil, Energy Minister KJ George, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, held a high-voltage press conference at his official residence Krishna.

Siddaramaiah said he has not yet thoroughly read the HC’s order, but will take the next course of legal action, including moving the Supreme Court, after discussing it with legal experts, his cabinet colleagues at the meeting on Thursday and the party high command.

Has HDK quit? CM’s counter to silence critics

“The HC ordered an inquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption(PC) Act. That does mean that I have committed a mistake. The HC has rejected the prosecution under Section 218 of BNSS and earlier the governor had not issued sanction for the prosecution under Section 19 of the PC Act,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“I am confident that the truth will come out and the investigation under 17A of the PC Act will be cancelled. The people of the state are behind me in this political struggle. I believe in law and the Constitution and truth will prevail,” he said.

“Has Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is on bail, resigned from his post at the investigation stage as an FIR has been filed against him? We will face them (BJP and JDS) politically because it is a conspiracy against the ruling Congress government they had hatched,” he said, replying to the opposition parties’ demand for his resignation.