NRIs disappointed with tighter Overseas Citizens of India rules

BENGALURU: The 32-million strong global overseas Indian community is reeling under a sudden change: New rules introduced by the Indian government have stripped Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) of many of their privileges. Once enjoying near-equal status with Indian citizens, they are now dismayed to find themselves reclassified as “foreign nationals”.

Gone are the days of hassle-free access to their homeland. They now need permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir or Arunachal Pradesh, just like any other foreigner. Their once seamless connection to India has become entangled in red tape.

There is outrage across the NRI diaspora, with many feeling blindsided by changes to OCI rules. Raja Naik, an NRI based in Canada, said, “This is ridiculous, it sounds like something out of North Korea.” While some argue that the restrictions aim to control security threats, many believe they are excessive, throwing honest NRIs and OCIs into a bureaucratic quagmire.

Aditya Arora, an NRI in Germany, is grappling with the fallout. His wife and children recently became foreign nationals, and he now finds himself stuck. “I had to renounce my Indian citizenship, but with these changes, I’m in limbo. How do I undo this?” he lamented, echoing the fears of many in his position.

Sudhir J, an OCI who lived in the US and has now returned to Bengaluru, expressed his frustration with the sweeping changes. “Reclassifying us as foreign nationals has created bureaucratic hurdles. Simple things like travel, business or religious activities now require permits. Real estate transactions are restricted. It feels like the government is pushing us away when it should be welcoming our investments.”

Subhas Balappanavar, coordinator of the NRI Grievances Forum in Arizona, USA, called for legal safeguards to protect NRI investments in India. “Indians are globally recognised for their contributions to tech and medicine. These new restrictions are an insult. Instead of restricting us, the government should pass an NRI/OCI Investment Protection Bill,” he argued.

The economic implications are staggering. Sandeep S, an NRI in California, pointed out that OCIs are major contributors to India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). “We send billions in white money back home. This isn’t just about security, it’s about trust. If the government keeps changing the rules, investors will be driven away. We’re seeing currency devaluation, land-grabbing issues, now this. We invest because we still feel India is ours.”

Amit Gupta, an NRI influencer based in the US and founder of an Indian community group, took to his platform to rally the diaspora. “These restrictions are a slap in the face of people who have been India’s strongest assets abroad. I urge the government to sit down with diaspora leaders and rethink these policies. We want to keep contributing to India’s growth, but the government needs to respect our role and listen to our concerns.”

As the ripple effects of the new rules become clear, the OCI community feels deeply betrayed. From business investments to personal ties, NRIs and OCIs have long been a vital bridge between India and the world. Immanuel Gollapudi, an NRI based in Germany, voiced his concerns: “These restrictions have placed an additional burden on OCI cardholders. An OCI is an important part of India’s economy. Reducing our privileges may lead to fewer visits and could have economic consequences. This reflects India’s evolving stance on balancing its diaspora relations with domestic policies.”

Former Indian diplomat CP Ravindran, who has served as ambassador to several nations, noted: “The most important issue for OCIs is visa procedures for entry. The previous OCI rules were far more generous.”