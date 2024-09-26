Ilayaraja, A R Rahman to enthral music aficionados at Yuva Dasara in Mysuru

MYSURU: Mysuru is gearing up for an unforgettable Yuva Dasara this year, with the long-awaited arrival of musical legends Ilayaraja and A R Rahman, set to perform at the event from October 6 to 10 at the Uthanahalli Grounds. After years of fans’ demands, these iconic musicians will finally grace the stage, making this year’s celebration even more special.

Alongside them, renowned artistes like Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Ravi Basrur of KGF fame are also expected to perform during the five-day event, turning the Yuva Dasara 2024 into a grand spectacle.

However, the excitement over these performances comes with a significant price tag.

While one lakh people are expected to attend which is free, the Yuva Dasara subcommittee and the district administration has decided to introduce special VIP seating arrangements near the stage, with tickets priced at a steep Rs 8,000 for the premier gallery and Rs 5,000 for the second gallery.

This is for the first time such a ticket is introduced to attend the Yuva Dasara. Previously, those with VIP passes and gold card were allowed to get seated in the premier gallery.