Karnataka BJP wants CBI probe over Muda scam, wants CM Siddaramaiah to resign

BENGALURU: After the Special Court in Bengaluru directed Lokayukta Police to probe the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submit the report within three months, the Opposition BJP reiterated its demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation and a CBI probe into the matter.

On Thursday, the state BJP is staging a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Senior BJP leaders, including state BJP chief BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashok, Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs will take part in the protest demonstration demanding the chief minister’s resignation and a CBI probe into MUDA case and the multi-crore scam at the ST Development corporation, said a BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, speaking to media persons Vijayendra said to ensure a free and impartial probe the CM must refer the case to CBI and resign from his post.

“Lokayutka police in the CM’s home district Mysuru cannot conduct an impartial probe,” he said. When he was the Opposition leader, Siddaramaiah had asked the then CM BS Yediyurappa to resign to ensure a fair and impartial probe, the BJP leader said and added that the CM should not remember what he had stated then.

He said that the BJP’s stand on the MUDA issue is clear and it is not limited to 14 sites allotted to the chief minister’s wife as sites worth Rs 4-5 crore have been given to realtors. The CBI will be able to conduct a comprehensive probe, he said. Ashoka said Siddaramaiah should resign and cooperate with the probe. The CM has no option but to resign, he said.