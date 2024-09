BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced a setback in the Karnataka High Court, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the CM is not under pressure from the party to resign. “CM Siddaramaiah has already clarified he is not going to resign and there is no such talk in the party. Even the party high command is backing the CM,’’ he said.

Parameshwara told reporters on Wednesday that BJP members are constantly demanding the CM’s resignation, and he has clarified his stand. “Our leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala have also clarified on this. They are all with the CM,’’ he said.

He also claimed that the CM has no role in the MUDA issue. “There is an option to fight it legally, so there is no need for his resignation. The CM has not signed any files or documents. He has not misused his power, and based on this he went to court. The court order was not in our favour. We respect the order but feel we did not get justice.

The CM said he is taking the legal fight ahead,’’ he said. It will be decided whether he approaches the Supreme Court or High Court division bench. Parameshwara said the opposition is insisting that Siddaramaiah should step down, but it will not happen. “He has been in politics for four decades and has not faced such allegations. Now due to political vendetta, allegations are being made.

We will prove they are false,” he said. He said the Governor has got more power with the High Court order, but this should apply to all cases, including those related to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former minister Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and others. “Why is it limited to one section, this does not feel like justice is done,’’ he said, denying that the CM has become weak.