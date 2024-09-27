Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils ‘dynamic hub’ KWIN City in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said ‘KWIN’ (Knowledge, Wellbeing & Innovation) City will be a gamechanger and represents Karnataka’s bold vision for the future -- a state-of-the-art hub for knowledge, health, innovation and research.
“We are creating an ecosystem that will drive economic growth, attract global talent and foster groundbreaking advancements,” the CM said, after unveiling KWIN City, which is located along Satellite Town Ring Road between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur.
Spread over 5,800 acres, KWIN City is expected to redefine Karnataka’s business landscape, integrating knowledge, health, wellbeing and innovation into a cohesive ecosystem that fosters growth and drives innovation.
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “KWIN City is a landmark initiative that embodies our vision for the future of Bengaluru and Karnataka.”
KWIN will be spread across 5,800 acres
“As a dynamic hub for knowledge, health, innovation and research, KWIN City will enhance the region’s reputation as a global leader in these critical sectors. Strategically located near Bengaluru, KWIN City will benefit from the city’s vibrant ecosystem, and at the same time contribute significantly to its development.” said Shivakumar
KWIN City is 45 minutes away from Kempegowda International Airport, 50km from the city centre, and 5km from the Bengaluru-Pune Greenfield Expressway. The city boasts of meticulously planned intra and inter-transport systems, reducing congestion and enhancing convenience, with seamless connectivity through the Bangalore-Hubli-Mumbai Express rail route, and proximity to National Highways 44 and 648.
An official release from the Government of Karnataka stated that KWIN City envisions creating a vibrant, green metropolis spread across 5,800 acres, designed to accommodate 5,00,000 residents. The city will feature a solar farm spanning 465 acres, capable of generating 0.69 million MWh to meet its entire energy needs. Additionally, KWIN City will harness 50% of its water requirements through an advanced rainwater harvesting system, with an extra 20% supplied by borewells, ensuring a sustainable and self-sufficient water supply.
KWIN City comprises four key districts/pillars: Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research. The synergy among these districts will not only foster economic growth but also drive pioneering advancements in various sectors. As a planned city, KWIN offers a new-age, sustainable lifestyle by integrating state-of-the-art technology with eco-friendly infrastructure, setting an example for smart cities of the future, with self-sufficient water and electricity systems, the release added.
KWIN City’s strategic vision is guided by an advisory board of personalities, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon, Dr Devi Shetty, founder, Narayana Health, Ranch Kimball, Board trustee, Boston University, Thomas Osha, executive vice-president, Wexford Science and Technology, Mohandas Pai, former CFO and Board member, Infosys, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, Zerodha, Prashant Prakash, partner, Accel, Dr Vivek Jawali, chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Stephen S Ekker, associate dean of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, UT Austin, and Dominique Rossin, provost of Ecole Polytechnique vice-president for education at Institut Polytechnique de Paris.