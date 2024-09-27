Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils ‘dynamic hub’ KWIN City in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said ‘KWIN’ (Knowledge, Wellbeing & Innovation) City will be a gamechanger and represents Karnataka’s bold vision for the future -- a state-of-the-art hub for knowledge, health, innovation and research.

“We are creating an ecosystem that will drive economic growth, attract global talent and foster groundbreaking advancements,” the CM said, after unveiling KWIN City, which is located along Satellite Town Ring Road between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur.

Spread over 5,800 acres, KWIN City is expected to redefine Karnataka’s business landscape, integrating knowledge, health, wellbeing and innovation into a cohesive ecosystem that fosters growth and drives innovation.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “KWIN City is a landmark initiative that embodies our vision for the future of Bengaluru and Karnataka.”

“As a dynamic hub for knowledge, health, innovation and research, KWIN City will enhance the region’s reputation as a global leader in these critical sectors. Strategically located near Bengaluru, KWIN City will benefit from the city’s vibrant ecosystem, and at the same time contribute significantly to its development.” said Shivakumar

KWIN City is 45 minutes away from Kempegowda International Airport, 50km from the city centre, and 5km from the Bengaluru-Pune Greenfield Expressway. The city boasts of meticulously planned intra and inter-transport systems, reducing congestion and enhancing convenience, with seamless connectivity through the Bangalore-Hubli-Mumbai Express rail route, and proximity to National Highways 44 and 648.